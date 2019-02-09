0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The season is over and the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, but in the NFL, the fun never ends. No sooner did the 2018 campaign conclude than the 2019 season began.

And a big part of the first steps in any season is preparation for the upcoming draft.

As NFL teams pore over hours of tape and review scouting profiles in advance of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, some players will stand out because of their size. Or their speed. Or their production at the collegiate level.

Other players, however, stand out for all the wrong reasons. For some, it's a matter of injuries. For others, it's issues and troubles off the field. Others still have less-than-ideal measurables in one or more categories.

That hasn't stopped many from being considered first-round prospects, but it does add substantial risk to making such a hefty investment in these youngsters.

These are the NFL draft prospects with the biggest red flags in 2019.