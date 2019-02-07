Rob Gronkowski Says He Was Hit in Face with a Beer Can During Patriots' Parade

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski has made a career out of having some of the best hands in the business, but not even a star tight end can catch everything thrown his way.

Gronk revealed during a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he got hit in the face with a beer can during the New England Patriots' celebratory parade through Boston after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII:

"At one time, those nipple shots, there were five of them thrown at one time, and then there were five beers coming at one time. Everyone on the duck boat was juking them; we're getting good practice for next season. Next thing you know, I move back a little, I'm just chilling, then boom. Pop. Full beer can right to the face.

"I was bleeding all over on the duck boat."

Wayward cans are not an unusual experience for a Boston parade.

As CBS Boston noted: "A fan in attendance on Tuesday was struck in the face with a beer can and suffered a slice to his forehead. Back in November, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hit with a can during their World Series parade, and another airborne can damaged the World Series trophy."

It's dangerous to be a champion in Boston, apparently.

But despite the firestorm of beer cans, Gronkowski had a great time.

"The parade is, hands down, the best party," he told Fallon. "It's the best experience anyone can go through. You're going on the duck boats; we had 1.5 million fans show up in the city of Boston. Patriots nation is always representing."

Gronkowski earned his celebration, registering a combined 12 catches for 166 yards in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. While he had a down season by his own lofty standards, notching just 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns, the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time champion came through when he needed to.

Gronk's future in the NFL is unclear. He was a different player in 2018 after a career full of injuries and big hits. But if this year's Super Bowl was his last hurrah, Gronk went out in style:

He was, as always, the life of the party:

But hey, to the victors go the spoils. And in this case, a scar.