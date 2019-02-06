College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2019 National Signing Day

College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2019 National Signing DayFebruary 6, 2019
College football rosters will finalize with late additions and transfers in the coming months, but the conclusion of national signing day has locked in the early outlook for the 2019 season.
Spoiler alert! Clemson and Alabama aren't going anywhere.
After listing the Top 25, we highlighted three ranked teams that also had a notable 2019 cycle. The final section explores some of the biggest topics of spring practice. Yes, the workouts have already started. There is hardly an offseason.
One important note: This is a ranking based on personal opinion. Bleacher Report's college football staff released an early Top 25 after Clemson won the national championship.
Post-NSD Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. LSU
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Texas
13. Utah
14. Oregon
15. Iowa State
16. UCF
17. Houston
18. Iowa
19. Wisconsin
20. Auburn
21. Penn State
22. Miami
23. Memphis
24. Minnesota
25. Baylor
Alabama Wraps Up Top Class
Clemson deserves its place atop the early 2019 rankings, but any predictions of Alabama's demise are unfounded.
For the eighth time in nine years, Nick Saban secured the No. 1 nation's class. This year's edition has three 5-stars and 23 4-stars, and it was particularly impressive given the changes on the coaching staff.
Co-offensive coordinators Mike Locksley (Maryland head coach) and Dan Enos (Miami OC) bolted, while top recruiter and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi headed to the NFL. Wide receivers coach Josh Gattis (Michigan OC) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech OL) also departed.
Thanks to a 15-member group of early enrollees, though, Alabama finished a majority of its recruiting at the early signing period.
Wednesday, the Tide lost 4-star talents in Khris Bogle and Christian Williams but gained a 4-star in Ishmael Sopsher. They also kept both Keilan Robinson and Byron Young.
Dan Mullen, Florida Continue Rising
Dan Mullen is on a roll.
Thanks to a 41-15 dismantling of Michigan in the Peach Bowl, the Gators reached 10 wins in Mullen's debut season. In this poll, Florida checked in at No. 10. And after a couple of key additions Wednesday, the 2019 recruiting class hopped to ninth.
Kaiir Elam and Bogle both announced they would attend Florida, boosting the number of 4-stars in Florida's class to 17. That includes seven players ranked in the top 150.
The Gators' 2019 schedule features neutral-site clashes with Miami and Georgia, road trips to LSU and Kentucky and home dates with Auburn and Florida State. That slate is perilous.
But there's no doubt Mullen has brought excitement back to Gainesville.
Texas A&M Brings in Top-5 Class
On the heels of a nine-win campaign, Jimbo Fisher flexed his recruiting muscle to end the first full cycle of his Texas A&M tenure.
Fisher reeled in a pair of 5-star prospects in offensive tackle Kenyon Green and defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal. The Aggies also signed Baylor Cupp, the top-rated tight end.
Overall, the class includes 16 recruits with a 4- or 5-star billing and ended as the country's fourth-best haul.
Best of all for Fisher and Co., signing day was short on drama. Three-star athlete Ainias Smith and linebacker Christopher Russell joined the class Wednesday, and no bad surprises happened.
Though becoming an annual contender with Alabama, Auburn and LSU in the SEC West is a tremendous task, Fisher has Texas A&M moving in a promising direction.
Spring Practice Storyline: Familar QBs in New Places
Two years ago, nobody would've blinked if we said Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason and Kelly Bryant will be starting quarterbacks in 2019. What none of us anticipated is the signal-callers would be suiting up for Oklahoma, Washington and Missouri.
The transfer market has reshaped college football.
Additionally, Justin Fields may be granted immediately eligible at Ohio State, while once-prized Clemson signee Hunter Johnson is expected to replace Clayton Thorson at Northwestern. Tate Martell likely won't be available for Miami in 2019, but it's possible.
McKenzie Milton's uncertain health has created a chance for Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush. Throw in grad transfers Shane Buechele (leaving Texas) and Josh Jackson (leaving Virginia Tech), and a bunch of respected QBs will be leading new offenses.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.