College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2019 National Signing Day

Butch Dill/Associated Press

College football rosters will finalize with late additions and transfers in the coming months, but the conclusion of national signing day has locked in the early outlook for the 2019 season.

Spoiler alert! Clemson and Alabama aren't going anywhere.

After listing the Top 25, we highlighted three ranked teams that also had a notable 2019 cycle. The final section explores some of the biggest topics of spring practice. Yes, the workouts have already started. There is hardly an offseason.

One important note: This is a ranking based on personal opinion. Bleacher Report's college football staff released an early Top 25 after Clemson won the national championship.