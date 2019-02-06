Report: Tobias Harris, More Traded to 76ers from Clippers Before 2019 Deadline

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott early Wednesday morning for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Philadelphia's protected 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat's unprotected 2021 first-round pick and the Detroit Pistons' 2021 and 2023 second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

The 2020 first-rounder is lottery-protected for three seasons and will become two second-rounders (2023 and 2024) if it doesn't convey, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Wojnarowski added the 76ers are "budgeting to re-sign and keep a new Big Four" of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Harris this summer.

Harris was dealt to the 76ers shortly after he hit a game-winning shot in the Los Angeles Clippers' 20-point comeback against the Charlotte Hornets:

Short term, the starting five of Embiid, Simmons, Butler, Harris and JJ Redick makes the Sixers title contenders. Long term, they are banking on re-signing Butler and Harris this offseason.

Below the surface, the move is also a reminder to Embiid and Simmons that the Sixers are serious about a championship. That approach feels particularly relevant this season, with Anthony Davis seeking a trade out of New Orleans after the Pelicans failed to ever build a contender around him.

As long as the Sixers have Embiid and Simmons, they should be in win-now mode, and this is a move in that direction.

For the Clippers, the deal adds several valuable assets as they go big-fish hunting this summer. As Wojnarowski noted, Davis said he'd sign with the Clippers long term if he were traded there, and adding two first-round picks puts them in the running as a trade candidate.

Using those assets to land either Davis or another major star—alongside signing Kawhi Leonard over the summer, who has long been rumored to want a return to his hometown—would be a coup. Getting those assets for a player they may not have been able to re-sign in Harris only sweetens the deal.

For both Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the deal made sense. The Sixers land a player in Harris (20.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 49.6 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three) who fits perfectly next to Embiid and Simmons long term and improves their chances to reach the NBA Finals this season.

It cost them a lot of future assets, which the Clippers can use in their plans to go star hunting themselves. This has the potential to be a rare win-win trade.