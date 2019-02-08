Early Predictions for the CFB Coaching Carousel When Nick Saban Leaves Alabama

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The CFP National Championship is over, and national signing day has passed. Spring practice is coming up, but it's the offseason, people. Let's jump aboard the hypothetical train.

Today, we're stepping into the time machine and exploring the moment when Nick Saban decides to leave Alabama.

Now, before the lovely Crimson Tide fans get upset, Saban is only 67 years old. There's a strong chance the six-time national champion has another decade left in that coaching body, all right?

But how will college football change when Saban has coached his final game? The possibilities range from "Alabama hires from within" to "Dabo Swinney bolts for Bama and Clemson promotes a coordinator" to a convoluted series of hirings.

We're exploring all three options. Take a seat and enjoy the one-way ride to Imagination Station.