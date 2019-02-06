Last-Minute Predictions for NBA's Biggest Trade Deadline Targets

1 of 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping the desperate Los Angeles Lakers "overwhelm them [with a] historic haul of picks" for Anthony Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "That means Lakers offering [four] first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package," he added.

The Lakers have reportedly pulled out of Davis trade discussions for the time being, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, but we'll see how long that stance lasts.

It makes more sense for the Pelicans to trade Davis during the offseason rather than this week. The draft order will be settled, a greater number of interested parties can get their bids in and the Boston Celtics will finally be able to join in with a formal offer that could include more valuable picks and players than the Lakers can muster.

If the Lakers do offer four first-rounders, the Pels should consider pouncing on that deal. Even then, though, New Orleans may assume L.A.'s best offer will still be there in July. Why wouldn't it be?

If the Lakers threaten to reduce their offer a few months from now, who loses in that scenario? New Orleans can still negotiate with the Celtics at that point, and there'll be several other teams willing to offer intriguing packages for a one-year rental. The Lakers don't have any leverage in that sense.

Basically, the Pelicans can call the Lakers' bluff, buy themselves time to collect more offers this summer and still get a great return on AD—all while sitting him out down the stretch to improve their own draft position.

It may be dangerous to bet against the Lakers' urgency. They aren't working with an indefinite timeline. They have to build a winner before LeBron James' prime ends, and his decline should have commenced long ago. As great as James is, he's on borrowed time.

But the Lakers' available assets aren't all that exciting, and the Pels have every incentive to wait. Plus, it probably feels good to stick it to Klutch Sports by stonewalling for a few more months.