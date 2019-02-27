Nick Foles Won't Be Franchise-Tagged by Eagles; Will Enter Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Quarterback Nick Foles will get the chance to enter free agency. Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters Wednesday the team won't place the franchise tag on Foles:

That rules out the possibility that the Eagles trade Foles. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com previously reported the team planned to franchise the 30-year-old and then deal him for at least a third-round pick. Philadelphia previously picked up a $20 million option on the quarterback, but Foles paid $2 million to void the option.

Foles will be one of the most intriguing free agents in this year's class and is sure to garner plenty of interest:

Foles hasn't been the Eagles' primary starter over the past two years but has become one of their most important players. The veteran replaced an injured Carson Wentz each of the past two seasons and has thrived when given the opportunity, leading the team to a 10-3 record as a starter in this stretch.

He led the squad to its first Super Bowl title in 2017, winning the game's MVP award with three passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

He also led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 with three straight wins to end the regular season, followed by a first-round upset over the Chicago Bears.

His clutch play over the past two seasons will likely be enough to earn him a starting job as a free agent.

With that said, Foles has produced mostly average numbers when on the field, finishing the past season with just 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven starts including the playoffs. His last real action outside Philadelphia was a miserable 2015 season with the St. Louis Rams when he produced a 69.0 quarterback rating.

Any team that signs him will need to consider the small sample size of his recent success and the coaching and talent around him with the Eagles.