Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty Won't Visit Donald Trump at White House

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty will not be making the trip to the White House if the New England Patriots are invited following their Super Bowl LIII victory.

"They don't want me in the White House," Harmon told TMZ following the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press confirmed McCourty's decision, while his brother Jason isn't likely to go as well, “I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick are all friends of President Donald Trump, whose policies and comments have alienated many minorities. In particular, his hardline stance on Colin Kaepernick has led to criticism from numerous athletes.

Harmon said he would be open to visiting with former President Barack Obama, saying "Obama come holler at me man—we love you over here."

White House visits have become controversial topics inside locker rooms and in the public since Trump took office. In 2018, the White House pulled out of a scheduled visit with the Philadelphia Eagles at the last minute due to a lack of attendance from players. Trump has also refused to invite the Golden State Warriors each of the last two years, though Warriors players made it clear they would not attend.

The Warriors visited with Obama last month when they were in Washington, D.C.

The Patriots had a White House visit following their Super Bowl LI win, which caused some controversy. Harmon did not attend the 2017 ceremony.

President Trump picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl in an interview on Face the Nation.