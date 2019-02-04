Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Draws 26.1 Rating in NOLA After Saints Controversy

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Many people say they're going to boycott things.

The people of New Orleans backed it up.

Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reported Super Bowl LIII drew a 26.1 rating in New Orleans, the city's lowest-ever viewership for a Super Bowl. That's a drop of more than half from last year's 53.0 rating. The Super Bowl has typically posted a rating of over 50 in recent years.

Duncan's report noted that New Orleans' 26.1 rating was the lowest among metered markets.

The city has been in an uproar since a blown pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game arguably cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl. Protestors lined the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, and the Times-Picayune thumbed its nose at the game on its front page.

Saints players clearly reveled in the Rams' 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The game set all-time lows for points scored by a winning team and overall points scored in a Super Bowl.

"Y’all better score more then (sic) 3 points in that new stadium," wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.

The overwhelming negativity should come as little surprise given the continued outcry from fans and players over the last two weeks. Billboards were erected in Atlanta showing Saints fans' displeasure, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took heaps of criticism from the Saints organization and its fanbase.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton wore a shirt depicting Goodell as a clown in a press conference, and running back Alvin Kamara told Barstool Sports that Goodell is a clown.

In other words, it comes as little surprise that the people of New Orleans were in no rush to sit on their couch and watch a game they believe their teams should've been playing.