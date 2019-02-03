Rams-Patriots' 6 Combined Points Through 3 Quarters Lowest in Super Bowl History

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII might be remembered for a number of records most people never really cared to see broken.

Chief among them is the fact that the game's 3-3 score after three quarters represented the fewest combined points scored in a Super Bowl heading into the fourth quarter, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Of course, when a game lacks a touchdown through three quarters, you also get achievements like Johnny Hekker's record-setting punt:

It's arguable that his punt was the most exciting moment through the first three quarters. Or maybe it was Jared Goff having Brandin Cooks wide-open in the end zone in the third quarter but throwing the ball too late, only to see it broken up at the last moment. That was a brief moment of intrigue before it was squashed.

It was a rough three quarters, people.