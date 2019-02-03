Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram: 'My Suggestion for Knicks Fans Is to STAY WOKE'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2019

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis stands on the court during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New York. The Nets won 107-105. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis took to Instagram on Sunday to offer some advice to New York Knicks fans.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Porzingis wrote, "The city deserves better than that.... My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace."

Porzingis was shipped to Dallas this week along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

Per Begley, Knicks President Steve Mills said it became clear Porzingis "no longer wanted to be a part of our group" during a meeting Thursday.

Shortly thereafter, the trade with Dallas was consummated.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne reported Porzingis expressed concern during the meeting to the Knicks front office about the team's lack of success and whether it would be able to turn things around.

New York has not reached the playoffs since 2012-13, and it hasn't won more than 32 games in a season since going 37-45 in 2013-14.

David Fizdale is the Knicks' fifth different head coach in the past six seasons when counting interim head coach Kurt Rambis' tenure in 2015-16.

At 10-41, the Knicks are the NBA's worst team this season, and they are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

Seemingly, one of the Knicks' few good decisions in recent years was the selection of Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Porzingis showed star potential in his first two seasons before being named an All-Star for the first time last season.

The 7'3" Latvian averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 48 games before tearing his ACL.

Porzingis has not played this season during his recovery from the injury.

With Porzingis no longer in the fold, the Knicks will look to take their rebuild in a different direction with Smith, Kevin Knox and a potential high pick in the 2019 NBA draft such as Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett leading the way.

Related

    Report: Pels May Ask for 2 1st-Rounders from LAL

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels May Ask for 2 1st-Rounders from LAL

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Vets Confront Walton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Vets Confront Walton

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Malone to Coach Team LeBron in ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mike Malone to Coach Team LeBron in ASG

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Hopes to Recruit KD, Kyrie and AD to Knicks

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Jamal Adams Hopes to Recruit KD, Kyrie and AD to Knicks

    SNY
    via SNY