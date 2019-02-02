Watch Usain Bolt Tie NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record at 4.22 Seconds

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Athlete Usain Bolt poses for a photograph during an interview with the Associated Press prior to the launch of his new restaurant 'Tracks and Records', in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
Grant Pollard/Associated Press

Everybody knows Usain Bolt is fast. In fact, he's the fastest human in recorded history, holding the record in the 100-meter dash (9.58 seconds) and 200-meter dash (19.19 seconds). He won eight Olympic gold medals in his career, establishing himself as the preeminent sprinting star before his 2017 retirement.

But sometimes it can be easy to forget just how effortlessly fast Bolt truly is. The 32-year-old reminded everyone on Saturday, when he tied the NFL record in the 40-yard dash while wearing sweats and sneakers:

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross set the record in 2017, and while Bolt's run is obviously unofficial, it's impressive how casually he matched it. In his prime, Bolt likely would have smashed the record, though the Jamaican superstar was famous for his explosive speed in the middle and at the end of races. 

Yes, he gets even faster after 40 yards. All hail the king of speed.

