NFL Mock Draft 2019: Complete 1st-Round Predictions Before NFL Honors

On Saturday evening, members of the National Football League will gather at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to honor their own. Awards like league MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will be handed out to some of the top players in the game.

Most, if not all, of the players recognized at the NFL Honors came out of the NFL draft. This April, all 32 teams will enter the 2019 draft hoping to grab players who will one day hear their names called at the NFL Honors.

Which players will teams take a chance on in the first round? Read on for an updated mock draft—based on factors like team needs and prospect potential—followed by some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kyler Murray Appears Non-Committal

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has already declared for the NFL draft. What he hasn't done is commit to playing in the NFL rather than Major League Baseball, where he's already been made a first-round pick.

If Murray does commit to playing football, he'll likely be a first-round pick in the NFL too. Quarterback-needy teams are obviously eager to hear his decision, one Murray insists is coming.

"Soon," Murray told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com). "Very soon"

However, it appears that Murray isn't all that close to making his decision—or, at least, he isn't quite sure how to best leave all options open.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Murray was asked whether he planned to attend the scouting combine or would have a pro day. Murray replied with awkward silence, "I don't know" and eventually "that would imply that I was going to play football.

When Patrick asked Murray about attending spring training with the Oakland Athletics, though, Murray again replied with "I don't know."

Perhaps Murray truly hasn't decided what he wants to do. That's understandable because it's a huge decision. However, Murray should have been better prepared to answer questions about his future, and potential NFL employers may have concerns about his lack of preparation.

Dolphins Plan to Part With Tannehill

One team that may be interested in Murray's future is the Miami Dolphins. Miami has a former first-round quarterback in Ryan Tannehill on the roster, but he may not be there for long. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami has already decided to part with Tannehill:

"The Dolphins aren’t planning on letting Ryan Tannehill remain as the starter in 2019, either, by the way. After seven years with the club, the people who run the organization, including owner Stephen Ross, are agreed they are moving on from Tannehill. That Tannehill part is not news. ...What is new, however, is how the break is likely to happen: While the Dolphins hope they can trade Tannehill, thereby getting some sort of draft compensation for the quarterback in return, the chances of that happening are not great."

What Salguero is implying here is that Miami plans to release Tannehill in the offseason. This isn't a huge shock because while Tannehill has over $13 million in guaranteed money on his current contract, he also carries a cap hit of over $26 million next season.

Salguero also claims that bringing in Nick Foles or Teddy Bridgewater are also out of the offseason plans. This likely leaves the Dolphins looking to the draft for their next signal-caller.

Dwayne Haskins Would Love to Start Career Behind Eli

The New York Giants are another team that could be thinking quarterback early in the draft. Eli Manning is still playing well enough to start again in 2019, but eventually, he's going to have to hand the job over to a successor.

Former Ohio State quarterback and Giants fan Dwayne Haskins hopes he can be that successor.

"I would love it," Haskins said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I grew up watching Eli Manning back when he had [Jeremy] Shockey and [Amani] Toomer and Plaxico [Burress]. I loved that team."

This isn't the first time Haskins has hinted that he'd like to join the Giants. The New Jersey native posted a picture of himself in a Giants uniform on Twitter in early January, though the tweet was later removed.

If the Giants do indeed want a quarterback, other teams interested in Haskins may need to trade in front of the No. 6 spot to get him.