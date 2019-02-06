National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB Recruits

Joel Reuter
February 6, 2019

National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB Recruits

    Darnell Wright
    While most of the nation's top recruits have already signed on the dotted line, there are still a handful of impact high school standouts who have yet to officially decide where they're going to continue their football careers.

    The headliners of that group are five-star offensive tackle and No. 10 prospect in the class Darnell Wright from Huntington High School in West Virginia, and five-star running back and two-sport star Jerrion Ealy who has a chance to be a star in the backfield and in the outfield if he makes it to campus.

    With National Signing Day upon us, we'll have all the latest announcements from the top 15 recruits still on the board right here in one convenient tracker.

15. DE Ja'Darien Boykin

1 of 15

    247SportsNo. 318 overall, No. 19 WDE

    Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs

    School: Jones County HS (Gray, GA)

    Status: Signed with Louisville

    Louisville landed a big early commitment on National Signing Day when defensive end Ja'Darien Boykin chose the Cardinals over Colorado State and Miami.

    The four-star weakside pass-rusher is now the top recruit in a class that ranks 96th nationally.

    247Sports wrote: "As a senior, Boykin recorded 52 tackles and 13 sacks in 11 games. He also forced and recovered a pair of fumbles. For his career, he totaled 208 tackles, 32 sacks and forced five fumbles. He also spent time on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 88 yards and eight touchdowns on 11 carries in 2018."

    He should see immediate action as a freshman and could develop into an impact player.

14. OLB Eugene Asante

2 of 15

    247SportsNo. 282 overall, No. 17 OLB

    Height/Weight: 6'1", 212 lbs

    School: Westfield HS (Chantilly, VA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Virginia Tech looked like the clear front-runner for outside linebacker Eugene Asante throughout the recruiting cycle, but North Carolina has some late momentum after he made an official visit on Feb. 1.

    Florida State also came in with a late offer on Jan. 14 and he made an official visit on Jan. 25.

    The four-star outside linebacker climbed 1,170 spots when the composite rankings were updated on Jan. 31, and that late helium has added some heavy hitters to the mix.

13. QB Lance LeGendre

3 of 15

    247SportsNo. 258 overall, No. 8 DUAL

    Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 lbs

    School: Warren Easton HS (New Orleans, LA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Originally committed to Kansas, dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre opened his recruitment back up on Aug. 1 and it now looks like he'll choose between Florida State and Maryland.

    The Seminoles were already viewed as the heavy favorites even before quarterback Deondre Francois was dismissed from the team earlier this week. Now he's likely a top priority.

    LeGendre is the only quarterback graded a four-star or better in this class who remains unsigned.

12. DE Isaiah Foskey

4 of 15

    247SportsNo. 211 overall, No. 13 WDE

    Height/Weight: 6'4", 233 lbs

    School: De La Salle HS (Concord, CA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    It would be a shock if defensive end Isaiah Foskey doesn't wind up at Notre Dame.

    "As we’ve said for months and just to reiterate, we fully expect Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey to go public with his commitment for the Fighting Irish when he announces his decision on ESPN at his high school," wrote Tom Loy of 247Sports.

    This one is a lock.

11. ILB Daniel Heimuli

5 of 15

    247SportsNo. 199 overall, No. 13 ILB

    Height/Weight: 6'2", 225 lbs

    School: Menlo-Atherton HS (Menlo Park, CA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    A commitment to Washington from high school teammate Noa Ngalu has helped make the Huskies the front-runners for inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli.

    "If I did something, he would be there too. If he did something, I would be there too," Heimuli told Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. "Whenever we went to go eat, it’d be us two. Whenever we went to go work out, it’d be us two. Whenever coach needed something, it’d be like, ‘Ask Daniel,’ or, ‘Ask Noa.' We were a combo. Wherever he’s at, I’m at. Wherever I’m at, he’s at."

    Heimuli earned Defensive MVP honors at the Polynesian Bowl with six tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.

    His only official visit aside from Washington was to Oregon (Jan. 11), while Alabama has kept in contact as well.

10. ATH Devonta Lee

6 of 15

    247SportsNo. 166 overall, No. 8 ATH

    Height/Weight: 6'2", 212 lbs

    School: Amite HS (Amite, LA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    LSU is the overwhelming favorite to sign athlete Devonta Lee as they look to continue their in-state recruiting dominance.

    The Tigers have already signed seven of the top 10 recruits from Louisiana this year, and they could make it nine out of 10 if they secure commitments from Lee and high school teammate Ishmael Sopsher on Wednesday.

    Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M round out Lee's final four.

9. DT Jaquaze Sorrells

7 of 15

    247Sports: No. 157 overall, No. 14 DT

    Height/Weight: 6'2½", 310 lbs

    School: Winter Park HS (Orlando, FL)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells named Alabama, South Carolina and Penn State as his final three last month in a diary-style article he wrote for USA Today leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game.

    He offered up the following on his decision-making process:

    "I don’t think there’s any one thing that will stand out as why I make my decision. Either those visits will go the way I think and will line up with the coaches and what I’ve heard, or they won’t. It’s about the overall fit and where I feel comfortable, where my heart leads me. I’m not really picky about which school does what; I just want to be developed by the best, be at that school for three to four years and go to the league, or figure out what happens from there."

8. OG Enokk Vimahi

8 of 15

    247SportsNo. 124 overall, No. 7 OG

    Height/Weight: 6'4½", 263 lbs

    School: Kahuku HS (Kahuku, HI)

    Status: Uncommitted

    USC was the early favorite for standout offensive guard prospect Enokk Vimahi, and they're still squarely in the mix to land the 6'4½", 263-pound mauler.

    However, the momentum seems to have shifted to Ohio State since he took his official visit on Jan. 25.

    He didn't even receive an offer from the Buckeyes until Jan. 4, so he would be a great get for new head coach Ryan Day late in the recruiting cycle.

7. ATH Mark-Antony Richards

9 of 15

    247SportsNo. 90 overall, No. 4 ATH

    Height/Weight: 6'1", 195 lbs

    School: Wellington HS (West Palm Beach, FL)

    Status: Uncommitted

    There are 18 crystal ball predictions for athlete Mark-Antony Richards and they all have him signing with Auburn.

    That said, a pair of recruiting directors both guessed he'd wind up at Miami in a recent article from Adam Gorney, Rob Cassidy and Mike Farrell at Rivals.com.

    "Richards is a do-it-all type of recruit who can run the ball with the best of them but who can also catch the ball out of the backfield and line up in the slot if needed," read the Rivals article.

    He'd be a dynamic addition to any offense.

6. DE Charles Moore

10 of 15

    247SportsNo. 69 overall, No. 6 SDE

    Height/Weight: 6'4", 268 lbs

    School: Louisville HS (Louisville, MS)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Auburn looks to have Charles Moore all but signed, though SEC foes Florida and LSU are still in the mix as well.

    His best friend, 4-star defensive end Jaren Handy, is already committed to Auburn.

    "Oh yeah, we here," Moore told Tom Green of Alabama.com in December. "We here. We might — I don’t want to just freak everybody out, but be looking for us to be beside each other in May or when the fall comes. Be looking for us to be beside each other."

    Moore re-opened his recruitment on Jan. 7 when he decommitted from Mississippi State.

5. CB Kaiir Elam

11 of 15

    247SportsNo. 48 overall, No. 6 CB

    Height/Weight: 6'1", 182 lbs

    School: The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL)

    Status: Uncommitted

    It appears to be down to Florida and Georgia for cornerback Kaiir Elam.

    The No. 6 cornerback in this year's class also took official visits to Colorado (Jan. 25) and Miami (Dec. 7), and those two teams are included in his final four, but this has seemingly always been a two-horse race.

    While the Gators are viewed as the favorites, the Bulldogs may have gotten a boost when they signed No. 3 cornerback Tyrique Stevenson back in January.

    "We’re both like similar," Elam told Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation last month. "I definitely want to play with him. He’s a ‘Dawg just like me from South Florida. He’s a good person at heart."

4. DT Ishmael Sopsher

12 of 15

    247SportsNo. 47 overall, No. 5 DT

    Height/Weight: 6'3½", 334 lbs

    School: Amite HS (Amite, LA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    The top uncommitted defensive lineman in the class, Ishmael Sopsher already has the strength and build to be a handful at 6'3½" and 334 pounds.

    A First-Team All-American by both MaxPreps and USA Today, he took his official visit to LSU on Feb. 1 and the Tigers are the favorites to sign him.

    That said, Alabama is still lurking on the periphery, and there has been some momentum building on that front in the days and weeks leading up to National Signing Day.

3. OLB Henry To'oto'o

13 of 15

    247SportsNo. 44 overall, No. 3 OLB

    Height/Weight: 6'2", 230 lb

    School: De La Salle HS (Concord, CA)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Alabama is in hot pursuit of outside linebacker Henry To'oto'o.

    A few days after he made his official visit to campus on Jan. 25, head coach Nick Saban paid him a visit at home on Jan. 31.

    The Washington Huskies are probably the biggest threat to steal him away from the Crimson Tide, while he also took official visits to Utah (Dec. 14) and Tennessee (Jan. 11).

2. RB Jerrion Ealy

14 of 15

    247SportsNo. 29 overall, No. 3 RB

    Height/Weight: 5'10", 200 lbs

    School: Jackson Prep (Flowood, MS)

    Status: Uncommitted

    The commitment of Jerrion Ealy could ultimately prove to be a moot point if he decides to pursue a pro baseball career in June.

    One of just four athletes ever to earn Under Armour All-America honors in both football and baseball, Ealy was recently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the 2019 MLB Draft by Baseball America. The bonus money that comes with being a first-round pick in baseball could be enough to lure him away from the chance to pursue both sports on campus.

    The crystal ball predictions on him are pretty evenly split between Ole Miss and Clemson, and he's also taken official visits to Mississippi State (Dec. 7) and Alabama (Feb. 1).

1. OT Darnell Wright

15 of 15

    247Sports RankNo. 10 overall, No. 2 OT

    Height/Weight: 6'6", 320 lbs

    School: Huntington HS (Huntington, WV)

    Status: Uncommitted

    Tennessee has long been viewed as the favorite to land Darnell Wright, who is the No. 2 offensive tackle in this year's recruiting class.

    However, he was singing a different tune at the Under Armour All-America Game in December.

    "I would say North Carolina and West Virginia are my favorites right now," Wright told Jason Jordan of USA Today. “West Virginia is my hometown school and I really like them and North Carolina has a new staff and one of my teammates is there. I’ll definitely take officials to those schools; the rest I’m not sure right now."

    Whoever lands the 6'6", 320-pound tackle will be getting a potential cornerstone player on the offensive line.

         

    All rankings referenced in the article refer to the 247Sports compositive rankings.