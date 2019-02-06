National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB Recruits

1 of 16

WR George Pickens (Auburn to Georgia)—No. 24 overall, No. 4 WR

Pickens committed to Auburn in July 2017, and even when he wasn't among the school's early signings, he maintained a strong commitment to the program. That changed Wednesday when he flipped and signed with Georgia.

As Josh Bean of Alabama.com wrote: "Georgia lost out on Jadon Haselwood, the nation's No. 1-ranked receiver who was a longtime Georgia commit, after he picked Oklahoma, so Pickens is a fantastic late pickup."

Pickens hauled in 69 catches for 1,368 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Hoover High School in Alabama.

DE Khris Bogle (Alabama to Florida)—No. 71 overall, No. 3 WDE

Bogle committed to Alabama during the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 5, but that didn't stop him from taking official visits to Florida (Jan. 25) and Miami (Feb. 1) leading up to national signing day.

In the end, the Gators pried him loose from that commitment, adding him to a class that has jumped into the top 10 nationally.



At 6'3½" and 212 pounds, he'll obviously need to add strength. However, he was dynamic during his senior season at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida, racking up 54 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

