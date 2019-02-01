Lindsey Vonn Announces Retirement from Professional Skiing

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Putting an end to all of the speculation about her career, Lindsey Vonn announced Friday she will retire from professional skiing.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Vonn said she will take part in the world championships next week in Sweden before hanging up her skis:

Questions about Vonn's future grew after she was unable to finish a run at the World Cup super-G on Jan. 20 with pain in her knee stemming from multiple surgeries throughout the course of her career.

"I've had four surgeries on my right knee. I've got no LCL (lateral collateral ligament) on my left knee. I've got two braces on. There's only so much I can handle and I might have reached my maximum," Vonn told reporters. "I'm not sure. I've got to take a couple days' time and really think about things."

Vonn, 34, became the first American woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in the downhill race in 2010. She also won two gold medals at the 2009 World Championships in the downhill and super-G.

Her final Olympic appearance in 2018 resulted in a bronze medal in the downhill. She also placed sixth in the super-G.

Vonn also won the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup overall title four times in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012.