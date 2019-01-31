Judge Rejects Suit Asking for Rams-Saints Replay After Controversial Call

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. A quest by two New Orleans Saints ticketholders to force a full or partial do-over of this year’s NFC championship game because of a blown “no-call” by game officials was rejected Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, by a federal judge.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two New Orleans Saints fans tried to use the court system to overturn the NFC Championship Game result, but the case was rejected by a federal judge, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

Season ticket holders Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert wanted to force NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to investigate "extraordinarily unfair acts" from the game, most notably the apparent pass interference against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman that went uncalled.

However, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected the arguments from the lawsuit.

The Saints appeared headed to Super Bowl LIII late in the Jan. 20 game against the Rams when they had the ball deep in opposing territory with less than two minutes remaining. A pass interference call would have given the team a first down and a chance to run out the clock or score a touchdown, either of which would have given New Orleans a better chance of winning.

However, the Rams got the ball back and forced overtime, which they eventually won to earn a Super Bowl bid.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that the league admitted they "blew the call," per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune

Goodell provided his thoughts on the Saints and their fans at a press conference Wednesday.

"We understand the frustration they feel," the commissioner said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human."

Despite the missed call, it doesn't appear as though the league will do anything to rectify the situation.

The Saints will at least have another chance in state court with a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of season ticket holders still pending.

Related

    Sean McVay Expects Gurley to Play 'Big Role' Sunday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean McVay Expects Gurley to Play 'Big Role' Sunday

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Dolphins Likely to Cut Tannehil

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Likely to Cut Tannehil

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Making Changes to Special Teams Coaching Staff

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Making Changes to Special Teams Coaching Staff

    WWL
    via WWL

    Chip Kelly: 'Anybody That Wants a Good QB' Should Sign Kap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chip Kelly: 'Anybody That Wants a Good QB' Should Sign Kap

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report