Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams TV Schedule, Commercials and Start Time

The game is the thing on Super Bowl Sunday, but it is not the only thing.

Super Bowl Sunday is a de facto national holiday even though that designation is not about to come from the federal government. Yes, Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will determine this year's NFL champion, but it is also an event of epic proportion that will include a potentially stirring national anthem performance by Gladys Knight, memorable halftime entertainment from Maroon 5 and an array of commercials.

In years' past, commercials were often seen as some of the best part of the Super Bowl broadcast. A string of exciting games has taken away some of that focus, but with commercials going for as much as $5.24 million for a 30-second buy-in, the packages should be quite memorable.

Super Bowl 2019 Schedule, TV Listing

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

In this piece, we look at some of the primary commercials that will run during the game, with a bit of background information (courtesy of AdAge.com).

Amazon

Amazon has a 90-second spot that is used to promote it's "Alexa" device. The ad uses the unlikely concept of failure to show off its appeal. Celebrities including Harrison Ford and Forrest Whittaker are used to show just how influential Alexa has become on a world-wide basis.

Anheuser-Busch

This company is always a major investor on Super Bowl Sunday, and there is no downturn this year. In fact, A-B is having its most prolific buy-in with six minutes, 25 seconds of air time. The most prominent of its commercials is a 45-second ad that involves wind power, Bob Dylan's "Blowing in the Wind," and the Clydesdales, and it was released January 23.

Audi

This car company returns to the Super Bowl lineup after sitting out a year ago. Audi's 60-second commercial will run in the second quarter, and will tout its advancement in the electric vehicle field. The luxury manufacturer will reportedly introduce three battery-operated vehicles in the next three years.

Burger King

You probably don't realize it has been a while since Burger King has participated in the Super Bowl, but this the company's first ad buy-in the game since 2006. A 45-second spot featuring the company's "King" character will run in the fourth quarter. Burger King is obviously gambling that the Patriots and Rams will play a tight game and ratings will be peaking.

Doritos

This company has been a frequent Super Bowl participant, and it is back this year with a 30-second spot. The commercial features The Backstreet Boys' hit "I Want it that Way," and also includes an appearance by Chance the Rapper.

Hyundai

The South Korean automobile manufacturer has a 60-second spot that will run in the first quarter. It features actor Jason Bateman as an elevator operator and it talks about how Hyundai has modernized the car-buying experience.

M&M's (Mars)

This will be M&M's fifth Super Bowl of the decade, and the company has a 30-second spot that will air in the first commercial break following the opening kickoff. Christina Applegate stars in "Bad Passengers," as the driver of an SUV with raucous M&M's candies as her passengers.

Mercedes-Benz

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the company has a buy-in after sitting out a year ago. Ludacris stars in the luxury car manufacturer's commercial.

Pepsi

Pepsi has a 30-second commercial featuring Steve Carrell, Cardi B, and Lil Jon. In the commercial, the customer orders a Coke, and the waitress asks "is Pepsi OK?" The ad was released earlier this week.

Sketchers

After its first buy-in a year ago, Sketchers is back with a 30-second commercial. This ad features Tony Romo, the current CBS analyst who will be working in this game.

T-Mobile

The wireless carrier is keeping its plans and its commercials under wraps, but it will air multiple spots for the sixth year in a row.

Toyota

The car manufacturer is back with multiple spots for the second year in a row. The ad is about female empowerment and features Antoinette Harris, who has been offered a college scholarship to play football.

Walt Disney

Mickey Mouse & Co. will be back with multiple undisclosed spots for this years's game.