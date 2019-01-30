DeSean Jackson Says He'd Like to Play for Sean McVay, Rams on 'Simms & Lefkoe'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While technically still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeSean Jackson is already expressing a desire to suit up for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

During an appearance on The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast, Jackson was lukewarm on the idea of signing with the San Francisco 49ers but much more enthusiastic about a move to Southern California:

"I don't know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man. That is home too though. I don't know. ... If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram. Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we'll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we'll see how it plays out, man."

Although Jackson has one year left on his deal with Tampa Bay, his comments seemingly indicate he already thinks he might be on the way out. He's due to earn $10 million, per Over the Cap, but none of that is guaranteed. The Bucs could release the 32-year-old and carry no dead money.

According to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, Jackson and former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter got into an argument this past season over Jackson's "perceived lack of effort."

Koetter is no longer Tampa Bay's coach, though, with Bruce Arians coming aboard as his replacement. Arians worked with Larry Fitzgerald for five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, so he might be able to strike a strong bond with another veteran wideout in Jackson.

Were Jackson to hit the open market, the Rams would be an obvious destination—at least from his perspective.

He played under Sean McVay for three years when McVay was the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator. During that time, he caught 142 passes for 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns. Twice he led the league in yards per reception (2014 and 2016).

Depending on Cooper Kupp's recovery from a torn ACL, a proven pass-catcher such as Jackson might be of some use to the Rams. Since Los Angeles only has $35.7 million in salary-cap space available, he may have to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move.