Roger Goodell: NFL Teams Would Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Could Help Them Win

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has offered his latest explanation for why quarterback Colin Kaepernick has gone unsigned by teams for the past two years.

During his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell said he believes Kaepernick's continued free agency is a product of teams' thinking he can't help them win games.

"I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do," he said. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

The Undefeated's Martenzie Johnson published a list of 85 different quarterbacks who have been signed since Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2016.

Among players on the list, Josh Johnson started three games for Washington last season after not playing in an NFL game since 2013. Nathan Peterman was signed to the Oakland Raiders practice squad Dec. 19 after throwing three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in four games with the Buffalo Bills.

Kaepernick's free agency has been an ongoing topic in the NFL since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers two years ago. He's still embroiled in a collusion grievance against the league after talks about a potential settlement in November were unsuccessful.

The 31-year-old had a successful career on the field with 72 passing touchdowns, 13 rushing touchdowns and two playoff appearances, including a trip to Super Bowl XLVII, in five seasons as San Francisco's starter.

Kaepernick was at the forefront of leading the player protest movement during the 2016 season. He took a knee during the playing of the national anthem throughout the regular season in an effort to bring attention to racial injustice and police violence.

The last game Kaepernick appeared in was on January 1, 2017 for the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks.