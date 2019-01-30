NFL Rumors: League to Consider Challenges for Incorrect Judgment Calls

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

After the pass interference non-call on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game, the NFL is reportedly considering a major rule change that would allow for challenges on judgment penalty calls.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the league is discussing the possibility of introducing limited challenges of judgment plays, with disincentives for losing the challenges.

As part of the reported proposal, a team would be penalized or have time run off the clock if its challenge is unsuccessful.

Per Schefter, the league believes the disincentive would prevent overuse or abuse of the challenge.

A source indicated to Schefter that the competition committee will likely figure out a way to get the proposed rule passed.

Late in regulation of the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and New Orleans Saints, Robey-Coleman blatantly hit wide receiver Tommylee Lewis before a pass arrived, but no penalty was called.

Had the flag come out, New Orleans could have run the clock down and kicked a chip-shot field goal to win with no time remaining.

Instead, the Saints took a three-point lead, and the Rams were able to tie it on the ensuing possession before going on to win in overtime.

Robey-Coleman was later fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis, and Saints head coach Sean Payton said NFL head of officials Al Riveron told him the officials "blew the call."

Thanks to the controversial victory, L.A. moved on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.