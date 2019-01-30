NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft as Super Bowl 53 Approaches

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is just a few days away. While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are putting the finishing touches on their game plans, the rest of the league is busy getting started with preparation for the 2019 NFL offseason.

The most important event of the offseason, of course, is the draft.

For all 32 franchises, preparation for the April event started quite a long time ago. What's interesting is that while scouts have been eyeing these prospects for years, draft boards aren't even close to being solidified.

Some players have already seen their draft stocks rise and fall during All-Star games like the East-West Shrine Game, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl. Much more will change at the NFL Scouting Combine next month and during pro-day season.

What follows is just an early look at how the first round of the draft might unfold, based on factors like team needs, scheme fits and prospect potential. Included is some of the latest predraft buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

32. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Washington Could be Thinking Quarterback

It's impossible to predict when the first quarterback will come off the board, especially since this class isn't considered to be especially strong. However, it's looking more and more likely that the Washington Redskins will take one off the board at some point—probably earlier than later.

The reason is simple. Washington doesn't know if it will have Alex Smith back from his broken leg next season. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins will proceed as if Smith won't be back in 2019.

This could make the Redskins major players leading up to the draft. If the Washington front office doesn't believe the quarterback it loves will still be available at No. 15, the Redskins could try trading up like the New York Jets did last offseason.

Of course, if there isn't a quarterback in this draft that Washington loves, it could try addressing the position in free agency or turn the job over to Colt McCoy, who suffered his own broken leg in 2018. If the Redskins go with either of these options, other quarterback-needy teams will have a better chance of getting their guys.

Is Kyler Murray Gaining Steam?

If Washington is interested in snagging former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, it may have to trade up. Though the reigning Heisman Trophy winner only recently made himself eligible for the NFL draft, he may already be in the conversation to be the first off the board.

At the very least, he could be a top-10 pick. Based on recent buzz, Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes he will be.

"Big buzz on Kyler Murray cracking the top 10," King recently wrote. He also believes the Oakland Raiders, who own the fourth overall selection, could be interested in a signal-caller.

"Lots of suspicion that Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock will take a quarterback high and NOT trade Derek Carr," King wrote. "As one personnel guy told me, the Kansas City model of having a young guy learn under a willing veteran as Patrick Mahomes had with Alex Smith could be tempting."

If the Raiders are interested in Murray, they may have no choice but to pull the trigger at No. 4.

This May Not Be the Year the Patriots Go QB in Round 1

At some point, the New England Patriots are likely to draft a signal-caller in the first round. Tom Brady cannot play forever. The problem for New England is that the team is drafting at the bottom of Round 1 as usual.

Baker Mayfield's agent hinted that the Patriots were interested in trading up as high as No. 2 last year to grab the Oklahoma product. While that may have just been something the team floated out there in order to convince Mayfield to come in for a predraft meeting, New England did have two first-round selections last year.

The Pats don't have the luxury of two first-rounders this year, so trading up to the top of the draft would be difficult. This means a signal-caller whom the team believes can be the future would have to fall. That's more likely to happen next year when the quarterback class is expected to be deeper.

Waiting until next year would also fit in with Brady's career plan. The 41-year-old still wants to play until he's 45, which would mean until after the 2021 season at the earliest. Brady recently made it clear he won't be walking away after the Super Bowl.

"Zero [chance]," Brady said in an interview with ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington this week. "I've said that for a long time. I feel like I'm asked that a lot. I feel like I repeat the same answer, and no one wants to believe me. ... I've set a goal for myself at 45."

A quarterback drafted in 2020 should only have to sit for two seasons behind Brady before taking the reins.