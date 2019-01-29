Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended, Fined for UFC 229 Brawl

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended, Fined for UFC 229 BrawlJanuary 29, 2019
The punishments for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were decided upon Tuesday in the wake of the post-fight brawl that took place after Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in October.
The Nevada Athletic Commission agreed to a $500,000 fine and a nine-month suspension for Nurmagomedov, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, though that suspension could potentially be reduced.
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
It would be a six-month suspension if Khabib does the PSA. The commission will have approval over the PSA and its distribution.
McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. Ariel Helwani of ESPN.com added McGregor would be cleared to return April 6, though Helwani added he was "hearing late spring/summer is more likely a timeframe for his return at this time."
McGregor was also put on notice about the outlandish and insensitive nature of his pre-fight promoting style:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Right now, Nevada commission is essentially telling Conor McGregor, who is not here, if he continues to ramp up his pre-fight talk in a similar way he has, they will consider taking disciplinary action against him, which they've never done for verbal actions.
Kevin Iole @KevinI
Marnell: Verbal part of promotion so out of line that it’s embarrassing. But not appropropriate to insert at this time until we give published guidance about language.
Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov and teammate Zubaira Tukhugov were also punished for their involvement in the brawl and each given a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine, per Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.
Helwani noted he doesn't expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight before either of those suspensions, which are retroactive to the date of the fight, expires next October.
Sonnen: Jones Assisting USADA Isn’t True