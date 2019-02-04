Super Bowl LIII Digest: Patriots Put Down the Rams' Revolution

9 of 9

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Digest concludes this season the way we conclude every season: by looking ahead to next year with our way-too-early and far-too-snarky offseason power rankings.

32. Arizona Cardinals: Soon to be renamed Larry Fitzgerald's NFL Extended Internship Program.

31. Detroit Lions: Soon to be made into a movie titled Matt and Silent Bob Strike Out.

30. Washington Redskins: No quarterback and a defense full of Alabama alumni. An off-brand version of the Ravens, basically.

29. Oakland Raiders: Three first-round picks, two TV gurus making the decisions, one impatient owner, zero home stadiums and a partridge in a pear tree.

28. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley will set a yardage record, the defense will improve, the Giants will go 5-11, and anyone in the organization who suggests Eli Manning is somehow to blame will get fired.

27. Denver Broncos: When you think for three years you are just a quarterback away from being great, it really means you are three years away from being great.

26. New York Jets: It's hard to get excited about Sam Darnold when his future is in the hands of general manager Mike MacDraftfail and head coach Adam Glowsticks.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: They'll grab Nick Foles away from the Eagles, pair him with their rugged defense and old-school philosophy and pull themselves out of mediocrity. You know: the Jeff Fisher method.

24. Buffalo Bills: The classic Bills rebuilding model is proceeding as planned. Step 1: Hire coach. Step 2: Find quarterback. Step 3: Build supporting cast. Step 4: Realize you hired the wrong coach. Step 5: Realize you didn't really find a quarterback.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: If Bruce Arians can get Jameis Winston to cut down on his interceptions, NFL teams will forget about Next Sean McVays and start hiring every 66-year-old with a white beard and a little golf cap they can find.

22. Cincinnati Bengals: They fired Marvin Lewis, right? Who'd they replace him with, Hue Jackson? No? One of the Mini McVays? OK, good. No, we don't care which one. Is Andy Dalton still...never mind. Let's just move on to a more interesting team.

21. Miami Dolphins: We said a more interesting team.

20. Atlanta Falcons: Oh, for crying out loud.

19. Carolina Panthers: Your father-in-law will tell you he thinks "Scam" Newton isn't working hard enough to rehab his injured shoulder just as soon as he finishes his Facebook post condemning the liberal media.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers: When the circus leaves town, all that's left is sawdust and elephant poo.

17. San Francisco 49ers: In a few weeks, Antonio Brown will start Instagramming Photoshopped images of himself in a 49ers uniform complaining to Jimmy Garoppolo about his lack of targets.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Insanity is doing the same things over and over again with Jason Garrett but expecting different results.

15. Tennessee Titans: It will be a challenge for them to overcome the loss of that offensive coordinator no one ever heard of or had any impression of whatsoever until the day the Packers hired him as head coach.

14. Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur is just what Packers fans have been begging for: a new voice in Aaron Rodgers' ear for him to tune out.

13. Houston Texans: All they need is another set of career seasons from their four superstars and an even softer schedule and they could maybe win a playoff game.

12. Minnesota Vikings: In the not-too-distant future, the team that finishes between 7-9 and 9-7 with the highest payroll will be awarded the Kirk Cousins Trophy.

11. Cleveland Browns: The Freddie Kitchens-Baker Mayfield optimism is warranted. But remember: Going from last place to .500 is like tossing a gumdrop in the air and catching it in your mouth. Winning a Super Bowl is more like catching a bullet.

10. Seattle Seahawks: Now that they spent a year establishing the run, it might be fun to watch Russell Wilson throw a few more passes.

9. Baltimore Ravens: They hope to transform Lamar Jackson into a balanced quarterback who can make accurate, consistent throws from the pocket. If that fails, they'll do the same thing they've been doing for the past 20 years.

8. Los Angeles Chargers: They're poised to take the league by surprise by winning a bunch of games in midseason but not quite getting it done down the stretch, the same thing they do every single year.

7. New Orleans Saints: Louisiana lawmakers should lobby Congress for a one-year salary-cap deferment so the Saints can afford to keep their roster intact as restitution for the no-call.

6. Chicago Bears: With a great defense and multifaceted running game, all they need is more consistency from their exciting but erratic quarterback to be a Super Bowl contender. (Try not to think about the fact that we copy-pasted that last sentence from last year's Jaguars power ranking.)

5. Indianapolis Colts: They may soon be able to hang a banner from the rafters that doesn't read "2018: We Sure Did Surprise a Lot of People."

4. Philadelphia Eagles: The first "Getting rid of Nick Foles was a huge mistake" reactions are scheduled for the first quarter of the season opener, three seconds after Carson Wentz throws an incomplete pass.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: The comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre are accurate. But remember: It took Favre five seasons in Green Bay to overcome the Cowboys and win a Super Bowl.

2. New England Patriots: Don't hate us for providing bulletin board material, Patriots fans.

1. Los Angeles Rams: The Mini McVay Marching Society that's taking over the league may have suffered a setback in Super Bowl LIII. But the real McCoy—er, McVay—still has a pretty good roster to work with.