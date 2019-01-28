Americans to Bet $6 Billion on Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl, According to Survey

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII will be the first time gambling on a Super Bowl is legal in states other than Nevada, and NFL fans are expected to bet around $6 billion on the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association (h/t David Purdum of ESPN.com).

"The interest in legal, regulated sports betting in the United States has never been higher," the president and CEO of AGA, Bill Miller, noted in a press release. "More Americans than ever before will be able to place their bets with legal sportsbooks now operating in eight states."

According to the survey, nearly 10 percent of American adults intend to bet on the game, with 52 percent of the 2,201 surveyed intending to bet on the Rams. However, "just over 80 percent of the money wagered on the Super Bowl point spread at Caesars Palace books was on New England, as of Sunday afternoon," according to Purdum.

The survey also noted that 1.8 million people still plan on betting illegally.

"These results, however, also point to the continued viability of the dangerous, illegal sports betting market in America," Miller said. "It is more important than ever for jurisdictions to enact sound policies that provide a safe, legal alternative with protections for the nearly 23 million Americans who will place a bet on the big game."