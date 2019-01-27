Tom Brady Says There Is 'Zero' Chance He Will Retire After Super Bowl vs. Rams

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady has repeatedly said he wants to play into his mid-to-late 40s.

Another Super Bowl ring wouldn't do anything to change that.

Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington there is "zero" chance he will retire following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. The 41-year-old threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during the 2018 regular season.

"I feel like I'm asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer but no one wants to believe me," Brady said. "... I've set a goal for myself at 45. Like I said before, it's very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes."

Brady went on to say he will know when the time will be right for him to retire.

"I'm going to feel like, 'OK, I've kinda had enough,'" Brady said. "I don't quite feel like that yet. I feel like I've still made a lot of improvements, and I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level."

The 2018 season was certainly far from perfect for Brady. He threw one or zero touchdowns in eight regular-season games and has thrown only two during the Patriots' pair of postseason victories. New England has increasingly relied on pounding the ball on the ground, and Brady has at times looked like the most accomplished game manager on the planet.

Speculation about Brady's playing future is nothing new. There was talk that he would retire after last season's Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due in part to an apparent rift between him and Bill Belichick. Those tensions seem to have waned or disappeared this season, with Belichick giving Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, more access to team facilities.

Brady's 11 interceptions were his most since 2013, and it's clear he regressed at least a little from his 2017 MVP campaign. But with New England set to play in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, it's hard to argue against him staying on the field.