Red Sox News: Mookie Betts Won't Attend Donald Trump White House Visit

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

LEDYARD, CT - JANUARY 19: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the 2019 Red Sox Winter Weekend on January 19, 2019 at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox's World Series celebration at the White House will not include the American League MVP.

"I won't be going there," Mookie Betts said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. "I decided not to."

Third baseman Rafael Devers said he too will not attend. Eduardo Rodriguez, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez are also considering skipping the May 9 visit.

Abraham did not detail the reason for Betts' decision. President Donald Trump has been criticized for his treatment of and comments about minorities since taking office, and he has also rankled athletes with his vehement criticism of Colin Kaepernick.

Numerous athletes have dropped out of White House visits since Trump has taken office. The president even pulled the unprecedented move of rescinding invites to the Philadelphia Eagles and Golden State Warriors. Some Eagles players had planned to attend a scheduled meeting with Trump, but the White House pulled out in part because many players chose to skip the event.

Warriors players have almost unilaterally said they would not visit the White House while Trump is in office. They recently met with former President Barack Obama during their trip to Washington, D.C., to play the Wizards.

Red Sox players Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale have committed to meeting with Trump, per Abraham.

Related

    Ranking Every Team on Homegrown Talent

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking Every Team on Homegrown Talent

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Phillies-Themed Bats for Bryce Harper Leak 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Phillies-Themed Bats for Bryce Harper Leak 👀

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bryce Not Signing with Phillies Tuesday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Bryce Not Signing with Phillies Tuesday

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Backs Extend Torey Lovullo

    MLB logo
    MLB

    D-Backs Extend Torey Lovullo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report