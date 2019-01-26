Lions LB Trevor Bates Arrested on Theft Charge, Allegedly Punched Police Officer

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested early Saturday morning in New York after he allegedly refused to pay a cab fare and subsequently assaulted a police officer, according to the New York Daily News' Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy.

Bates was charged with theft of services, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, per TMZ Sports.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn issued a statement on the matter: "We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York. We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

Per Parascandola and Tracy, authorities were called after Bates was said to have declined to pay an cab fare, which TMZ Sports reported was for a total of $32.06. He also allegedly refused to be fingerprinted while being booked.

The situation reportedly escalated when the 6'2", 247-pound linebacker made it known "he didn't like a sergeant standing nearby" and punched the officer in the face.

PIX11's Kristine Garcia reported the officer received three stitches above his eye and was treated for a concussion.

The 25-year-old Bates was reportedly taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest.

Bates was a seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. He has spent time with the Colts, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Lions over the past three seasons.

He was signed to Detroit's active roster in October and recorded three tackles while appearing in nine games.