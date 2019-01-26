Watch: Jazz Mascot Catches Bat Flying Around Court Pregame vs. Timberwolves

Watch: Jazz Mascot Catches Bat Flying Around Court Pregame vs. TimberwolvesJanuary 26, 2019
Sports mascots are asked to do a lot of things, including try to catch stray bats in arenas prior to games.
During warm-ups before Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz had an intruder flying around Vivint Smart Home Arena—until Jazz Bear came to the rescue:
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Nobody can catch this bat flying around the arena ahead of the Jazz-Timberwolves tip-off, not even Jazz Bear. https://t.co/U5obXEwmw5
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was not happy to see the winged creature flitting around the arena.
"That was scary," Mitchell told reporters. "I was not cool with that at all. I'm glad the bear got him because I would not have finished my warm-up. I would have gone to [the] locker room if he was still flying around out there."
Everything worked out for Utah after Jazz Bear's heroics. The team earned a 106-102 victory over the T-Wolves, and Mitchell scored 24 points.
Some heroes wear masks and capes. In Utah, the conquering hero wears a Jazz Bear costume.
