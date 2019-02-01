Timeline of Jose Aldo's Decline from UFC Superstar to Afterthought

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Did you know that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is fighting this weekend at UFC Fight Night 144 against Renato Moicano? Chances are you did not. The former 145-pound king's descent from the top has left him as an afterthought in the eyes of fans and the UFC's marketing department.



Aldo, at one point, was a bankable star for the company. He headlined the WEC’s only pay-per-view against Urijah Faber and entered the UFC as the co-main event of their first stadium show at UFC 129. He was also the perfect foil during Conor McGregor’s ascent to stardom.

Aldo’s descent began at the UFC’s biggest event, at the time, UFC 194.

The build-up opposite McGregor ignited fervor from fans. The longtime dominant champion against the brash newcomer. And in 13 seconds, McGregor iced Aldo.

After all the heated press conferences, it was over before it even began.

McGregor left the division, and Aldo got a chance to regain his title against Frankie Edgar. At UFC 200, another massive platform for Aldo, he did just that. Aldo was proving he was still a viable piece to the UFC puzzle and trying to get the rematch with McGregor who exited the division.

His next two fights against Max Holloway, at UFC 212 and 218, would send him tumbling down the mountain.

It was not just the fact that he lost the title and failed to beat Holloway in the rematch. No, it was that Holloway was dominant in those fights. The once-great, technically devastating master was no more. Fans checked out. A new era had begun and Aldo was not a part of it. Or so the narrative went.

After a string of high-profile PPV appearances, Aldo became the co-main event at UFC on Fox 30 against Jeremy Stephens. Few cared. In fact, per Best Fight Odds, Aldo even closed on some sportsbooks as the underdog. The belief in Aldo was gone, and few cared to watch him fight.

Aldo ruined Stephens’ liver inside the first round with a brutal punch. The body-shot KO garnered some praise, but ultimately it has done little to instill confidence in Aldo’s return to greatness. Back in title contention, in possibly a title eliminator against Moicano, no one cares.

From December 12, 2015, against Conor McGregor to December 2, 2017, against Max Holloway, Aldo went from being a solid star on the UFC marquee to having little value as an addition to a Fight Night card.

It has been a startling drop for the former champion.

If Aldo can starch Moicano on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 144, there is a possibility that he can regain some of his previous stature within the organization. A small chance to become a viable headliner once again.

The Brazilian is a fantastic case study into how a fighter can fall from grace swiftly based on just a couple of fights. Two amazing fighters beat him and suddenly Aldo became invisible to a large section of the MMA fanbase. It is a fickle sport willing to cast aside some of its most stable and quality fighters.

Saturday will be his chance to regain some favor and make one last run at UFC gold. However, given Holloway is still the dominant figure atop the division it is doubtful. He will likely remain an afterthought.

Fans do not care about Jose Aldo in 2019.