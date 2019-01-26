NBA Stars Who've Been in the Same Place Way Too Long

0 of 5

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Let's make this crystal clear right away.

We're not trying to stir the pot. We're not suggesting these five players should seek out new locations. That's their prerogative, and those decisions are made for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from financial compensation to championship pursuits to sheer comfort.

Star players (really, all players) should enjoy the ability to control their futures, and we commend loyalty to an organization just as we praise the willingness to start anew when doing so is the correct choice.

You do you, as the saying goes.

We are, however, claiming that this quintet has remained in the same place for too long. Each member has put in the requisite time and effort in the current location, and success hasn't necessarily followed in recent years. They've earned the right to leave with no hard feelings, whether through trades or free-agency decisions.

Whether they do so? That's a topic for another time.