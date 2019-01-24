Warriors Visit Barack Obama During Team's Visit to Washington DC

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors visited former President Barack Obama during their trip to the nation's capital.

Draymond Green posted a picture of the team with Obama, and Logan Murdock of the Mercury News tweeted it:

The Warriors, who were in town to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday, also visited Obama after their 2014-15 championship season.

However, they have not returned to the White House since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency despite winning the title in 2017 and 2018. They toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture last season, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, before the visit with Obama this year.

American sports teams have regularly visited the White House after championships since the Ronald Reagan administration, per Thomas Neumann of ESPN.com. The Clemson football team most recently did so.

In September 2017, Warriors guard Stephen Curry told reporters he was not interested in attending a White House ceremony with Trump in the Oval Office. "I don't want to go," Curry said. "That's kind of the nucleus of my belief…[But] it's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation."

As the Associated Press noted, Curry "has remained vocally critical over President Trump regarding his policies and his rhetoric."

Curry also said the following, per the AP: "Basically the things he said and the things he hasn't said at the right times, we won't stand for it. By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what's accepted and what we turn a blind eye to."

One day later, Trump revoked an invitation to visit.

Prior to the 2018 NBA Finals, Curry said neither the Warriors nor the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers would attend a White House ceremony should they be invited.