WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey to Leave Company After WrestleMania 35

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly nearing the end of her run with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), Rousey is expected to have her last match with the company at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Rousey debuted for WWE at last year's Royal Rumble, and she had her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle.

Per Meltzer (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com), Rousey's departure is considered "imminent" and "everyone in the company is working with the mindset that she's finishing up."

Meltzer added that WWE could potentially get her to stay until a pay-per-view shortly after WrestleMania or offer her a contract so large that she agrees to re-sign.

Also, Meltzer noted that it is possible Rousey could work a part-time schedule similar to that of John Cena or The Undertaker.

While Rousey has only worked house shows sporadically during her WWE tenure, she has appeared regularly on Raw and pay-per-views, making her a full-time wrestler for all intents and purposes.

In March, Rousey told Andreas Hale of Yahoo Sports that she and her husband, Travis Browne, wanted to start having children "soon."

If Rousey does leave WWE, her desire to start a family may be the driving force behind the decision.

After a dominant run in UFC, Rousey arguably picked up the wrestling business more quickly than anyone since Angle.

She beat Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship in only her fourth televised match, and she has put on several memorable bouts during her reign.

Rousey even main-evented WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, against Nikki Bella.

Rousey's star power is so evident that it has been widely speculated that she will be part of the first-ever women's match to main-event a WrestleMania.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet appears to be on a collision course with either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch (or perhaps both) for WrestleMania.

If that match happens and closes the show on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it will ensure that Rousey has left an indelible mark on the wrestling business regardless of whether she ever wrestles another match.



