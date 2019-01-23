Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract to Return for 16th Season

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Entering a new era under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals will maintain some stability on offense with the return of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Fitzgerald has agreed to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.

Fitzgerald discussed the possibility of retirement after the 2018 season but told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week (h/t Sports Illustrated's Kaelen Jones) he wanted to take time before making a final decision.

"I have to do my due diligence in terms of just taking some time to let your body heal," Fitzgerald said. "Because when you're sore and your fingers are broken, and things are just—it's easy to say, 'Man, I just don't wanna do this anymore. My body's hurting.' You have to give yourself some time to decompress and take a step back."

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement announcing Fitzgerald's return that the 11-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost his focus heading into his 16th season.