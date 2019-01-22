Anthony Davis to See Specialist for Finger Injury; Could Miss 2-4 Weeks

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis could miss two to four weeks with a left index finger injury.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, provided an update to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Tuesday:

The 25-year-old Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Pels.

While he's sidelined, center Jahlil Okafor should stay in New Orleans' starting five. In Davis' absence, Okafor posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 105-85 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The Pels are 2-4 this season with Davis out of the lineup.

They're also in a disadvantageous spot in the Western Conference standings. Heading into Tuesday, the 22-25 Pels were 12th in the West and were 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the eighth and final playoff spot.

With 35 regular-season games left, the Pels have time to make up that ground and jump a few teams. However, their schedule over the next two weeks offers little reprieve.

New Orleans is set to play six straight games against teams currently in the top eight of their respective conferences, including the 31-14 Denver Nuggets and 31-15 Indiana Pacers. A losing skid could make reaching the playoffs next to impossible by the time Davis returns.

However, Okafor's performance Monday was encouraging. The Philadelphia 76ers spent the No. 3 overall pick on him in 2015, but the 23-year-old lasted only two-plus seasons with them. A quick stop with the Brooklyn Nets preceded his run with New Orleans.

Okafor hasn't played much in 2018-19, but he's been productive when given the chance. He had 17 points in 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks in mid-December and grabbed 10 boards in 18 minutes versus the Sacramento Kings a few days later.

Okafor's potential resurgence could keep the Pels afloat sans Davis. If he becomes a nightly 20-10 threat, New Orleans might stay alive in the playoff race until Davis returns.