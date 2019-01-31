NFL Mock Draft 2019: Early Outlook and Predictions for Entire 1st Round

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

All-Star showcases are over, the Super Bowl is almost here and the NFL Scouting Combine will arrive before you know it.

The more landmarks we keep passing, the closer we're getting to the excitement and drama of the 2019 NFL draft.

Since scouting reports aren't quite finalized, current perceptions will change. Potential first-rounders may fall if their combine performance is poor, and expected Day 2 choices can rise into the opening round. Free agency will also reshape roster needs.

Given all that knowledge, this mock matches the best talent available with team need―but we're not too proud to say it'll undergo some tweaks as new information appears.

2019 NFL Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

*31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

*32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

* - playoff results will determine order

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Blake Bortles era should not continue into 2019, and the Cody Kessler experiment should not be a long-term plan.

It's risk-taking season, Jacksonville.

Dwayne Haskins will likely be considered the top quarterback available, so the Giants should be all over him. And while Kyler Murray is a touted player, consider this a suspicion that the predraft process isn't kind to a 5'10" quarterback and he slips.

The NFL tends to have stubborn views, and the Missouri product fits the prototypical measurables. Lock is listed at 6'4" and 225 pounds with plus velocity and an excellent deep ball. In 2018, the Jags ranked 31st in the league with only three completions of 40-plus yards and just 27th in gains of 20-plus yards.

Lock comes with flaws―most notably his generally subpar performance against top competition, and that can be offputting. But if Haskins is gone and Murray falls, Lock will probably be the guy.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press

Can we get someone to protect Deshaun Watson?

If that's not the marching order in Houston, there is a major problem. The Texans led the league with 62 sacks allowed in 2018.

Though the youngster is prone to standing in the pocket too long, that's only a contributing factor. The amount of pressure Watson has faced is unreasonable to ask any quarterback to handle.

Plug in Jawaan Taylor, and that number should fall quickly. According to Pro Football Focus, he ceded just 11 pressures in 805 snaps last season. Taylor helped Dan Mullen take an offense that ranked 100th in yards per play in 2017 to 26th in 2018.

Athletic testing will be pivotal for Taylor's perception, but his efficiency in a 6'5", 334-pound frame will be coveted.

T.J Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Tight end is not a premium position in the draft, but T.J. Hockenson might end up becoming a rapid late riser anyway.

After posting 24 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, he piled up team-best marks of 49 catches and 760 yards in 2018. He also scored six times en route to winning the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end.

The Packers tried to make a splash last offseason and added Jimmy Graham, signing him to a three-year contract. While it didn't go as successfully as hoped, he's too expensive to release. That doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't look forward to the future.

Hockenson would provide the versatility Green Bay desperately needs for a balanced offense around Aaron Rodgers.

Depending on combine performance, though, there's a legitimate chance Hockenson could rise even higher.

