Australian Open 2019: Tuesday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam semi-final as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight at the 2019 Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Greek 20-year-old prevailed 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on the Rod Laver Arena to end Bautista Agut's eight-match winning start to 2019.

No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova powered past Australian Ashleigh Barty, winning 6-1, 6-4 in 68 minutes to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final since Wimbledon 2014.

She will face the unseeded Danielle Collins in the last four after she came back from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in two hours, 16 minutes.

Second seed Rafael Nadal finished off play on Rod Laver on Tuesday as he faced 21-year-old Frances Tiafoe.

(14) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. (22) Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Danielle Collins bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 2-6, 7-5, 6-1

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. (15) Ashleigh Barty: 6-1, 6-4

Novak Djokovic and Nadal are still the two front runners to win the Australian Open in 2019.

They have 31 Grand Slam titles between them and five of the last eight—Roger Federer won the other three.

The players that have dominated the tennis world for much of the last two decades are still top of the pile.

But Tsitsipas has announced himself at the first Grand Slam of the year as one of the youngsters who could potentially succeed the likes of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer at the top of the game.

He became the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist in over a decade by beating Bautista Agut, and it was another impressive performance:



There were moments where his concentration dropped and he was the first to be broken in each of the opening three sets.

But in the first and third he had the confidence and talent to turn the set around and Agut could not live with the youngster as he dominated the fourth-set tiebreak to win the match.

Tsitsipas hit 22 aces and 68 winners in the match, and will have nothing to lose going into the last four.

In the women's singles, Kvitova dominated Barty and is now a heavy favourite to reach the final.

Barty had the backing of a home crowd, but they were silenced early on as the Czech rushed into a 3-0 lead and then broke again for 5-1.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had the first set under her belt in no time.

Barty, 22, improved dramatically in the second set, holding her serve with much greater ease and forcing break point opportunities at 1-0 and 2-1 ahead.

The No. 15 seed failed to take either, though, and at the crucial moment Kvitova claimed her only break point of the set before serving out the match.

Only once before, in 2012, has Kvitova reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Her latest progress to the last four is all the more remarkable given she survived a knife attack back in 2016:

Kvitova will need to get past Collins if she is to reach a third Grand Slam final, and she will be a strong favourite against the world No. 35.

However, the American is not to be underestimated. She has taken three seeds out of the tournament so far, including world No. 2 Angelique Kerber, who she thrashed in the fourth round.

Collins' run in Melbourne was under threat at a set down against Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday.

But she responded in impressive fashion, breaking late in the second for a 7-5 win before blowing Pavlyuchenkova away in the decider.