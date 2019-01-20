Donald Trump Tweets at Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Bob Kraft After Patriots Win

Donald Trump Tweets at Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Bob Kraft After Patriots WinJanuary 21, 2019
President Donald Trump showed his support for the New England Patriots on Sunday after their win in the AFC Championship Game:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!
The Patriots earned a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, reaching the Super Bowl for the third straight season and ninth time with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on the team.
While the Los Angeles Rams also secured a spot in Super Bowl LIII with a win Sunday, the president didn't make a reference to them.
Trump has been a notable supporter of the Patriots in the past, with owner Robert Kraft even giving him a Super Bowl ring after the latest victory. Kraft also donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee.
Meanwhile, Trump has called Brady a friend in the past, while Belichick reportedly gave a letter of support to the president during his campaign.
It appears his positive relationship with the team's key players has continued into 2019.
