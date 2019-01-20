Look: Rams Avoid Flag on Blatant Pass Interference Against Tommylee Lewis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The officials may have cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl.

During Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Drew Brees' third-down pass to Tommylee Lewis fell incomplete with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, but only because Nickell Robey-Coleman committed obvious pass interference. However, the officials did not throw a flag, and the Saints were forced to settle for a field goal. 

The missed call drew plenty of reaction:

Jared Goff then led the Rams into field-goal range, and Greg Zuerlein forced overtime with a 48-yarder. Zuerlein later booted a 57-yard field goal in overtime to clinch the Rams' spot in the Super Bowl.

After the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters he spoke to the league office, which confirmed the call was missed.

"They blew the call," Payton said.

"I don't know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call," Payton later said. He also said the Saints would "probably never get over" the loss. 

Related

    Rams Stun Saints in OT to Reach SB LIII 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Stun Saints in OT to Reach SB LIII 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Sean Payton: Refs 'Blew the Call'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean Payton: Refs 'Blew the Call'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley Gets Rams Within 13-10 at Half 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Gets Rams Within 13-10 at Half 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Report: Kareem Hunt Expected to Have Job Sooner Than Later

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kareem Hunt Expected to Have Job Sooner Than Later

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago