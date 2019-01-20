Tom Brady's Heroics Send Patriots to Super Bowl 53 over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's getting difficult to remember Super Bowls without the New England Patriots.

New England clinched a spot in its third straight Super Bowl with a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the Patriots' ninth trip to the Super Bowl since they drafted Tom Brady in 2000.

Brady played the role of hero yet again, picking apart the Chiefs secondary on the game-winning overtime drive before Rex Burkhead plunged in for the touchdown. It mirrored New England's final drive of regulation, when Brady set up Burkhead's touchdown with a 25-yard strike to Rob Gronkowski before Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 39-yard field goal.

Brady prevailed in the quarterback showdown with Patrick Mahomes, finishing 30-of-46 for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Kansas City's signal-caller went 16-of-31 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, but he was unable to cap his potential MVP campaign with a conference crown.

The Legend of Tom Brady Somehow Continues to Grow

Quarterbacks with five Super Bowl titles, three league MVPs and 14 Pro Bowl nods on their resumes aren't supposed to add legacy-defining moments at age 41.

Nobody told Brady that.

No. 12 faced three 3rd-and-10s on the game-winning drive in overtime. Each time, he stood strong in the pocket and delivered to Julian Edelman twice and Gronkowski once for crucial first downs before Burkhead put the finishing touch on the win.

That came after another incredible drive near the end of regulation, which made it all the more special.

The Chiefs went up 28-24 after a Damien Williams touchdown run with 2:04 remaining, but Brady connected with Edelman, Chris Hogan and Gronkowski with 10-plus-yard strikes to set up Burkhead's first touchdown. While Brady needed a little luck—he had an interception overturned because Dee Ford lined up in the neutral zone—he took advantage down the stretch.

The AFC Championship Game felt like a potential passing of the torch with Mahomes primed to take over the league as the likely MVP, but Brady made clutch throw after clutch throw and won a shootout with Mahomes for the second time this season.

The 38 combined points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter was similar to New England's 43-40 victory in Week 6, and Brady added yet another nerve-wracking win to his all-time great legacy.

Sunday's game may not reach the level of the 28-3 Super Bowl comeback over the Atlanta Falcons whenever Brady retires, but it was a reminder to Mahomes and the rest of the league's young quarterbacks that he remains the king until further notice.

What's Next?

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

