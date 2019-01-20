Patriots Staffer: Tom Brady Said He Was the 'Baddest Motherf--ker on the Planet'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time MVP and five-time Super Bowl champion. The New England Patriots quarterback gave himself another distinction in the buildup to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A member of the Patriots staff told NFL Network's Michael Giardi that Brady walked into the team's facility earlier this week and said he was the "baddest motherf--ker on the planet":

The Patriots are in a somewhat unfamiliar position for the AFC Championship Game. They have to go on the road to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and Kansas City is a three-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Clearly confidence isn't in short supply for New England, though. Brady is likely feeling particularly assured given his team's matchup.

The Chiefs allowed an average of 273.4 yards per game through the air, second-most in the NFL, though they did finish 12th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders

Brady, meanwhile, threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns in the regular season and torched the Los Angeles Chargers secondary for 343 yards and a score in the AFC divisional round.

Although the Patriots are technically the underdogs, nobody will be surprised in the event they roll on to their third straight Super Bowl.

