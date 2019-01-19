Watch Roger Federer Get Denied Entry to Australian Open Locker Room on Video

Watch Roger Federer Get Denied Entry to Australian Open Locker Room on VideoJanuary 19, 2019
Fred Lee/Getty Images
It turns out being arguably the best men's tennis player in history isn't enough to get you entry into the locker room at the Australian Open without proper identification.
In the video below, a security guard refused to let Roger Federer enter the players' locker room because he wasn't wearing his tournament ID.
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
"I don't care who you are, mate - you're not coming in" Even GOATs need their accreditation, right @rogerfederer? 😂 https://t.co/qk5mecaUVr
To Federer's credit, he seemed to take the whole thing in stride before getting through.
Just remember, all you aspiring tennis players, being a six-time Australian Open champion means nothing when you want to go into the locker room at Melbourne Park.
