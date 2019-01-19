Watch Roger Federer Get Denied Entry to Australian Open Locker Room on Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the United States during day five of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

It turns out being arguably the best men's tennis player in history isn't enough to get you entry into the locker room at the Australian Open without proper identification. 

In the video below, a security guard refused to let Roger Federer enter the players' locker room because he wasn't wearing his tournament ID. 

To Federer's credit, he seemed to take the whole thing in stride before getting through. 

Just remember, all you aspiring tennis players, being a six-time Australian Open champion means nothing when you want to go into the locker room at Melbourne Park. 

