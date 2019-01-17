Alshon Jeffery Visits 2nd-Grader Who Sent Him Letter After Eagles' Playoff Loss

Kyle Newport
Featured Columnist
January 17, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans. The Saints defense will take on one of the NFL's best offenses in the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

After Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery had a crucial drop that turned into an interception in the closing minutes of a 20-14 divisional-round loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend, he received encouragement from people of all ages—including some school children.

Earlier this week, a second-grader's letter to Jeffery went viral:

On Thursday, he showed his appreciation to his young supporters, per 6ABC's Jamie Apody and Mark Meany:

It's yet another example of how sports can lead to incredible moments.

Jeffery was willing to take full responsibility for the loss, but his teammates and coaches were quick to have his back, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus. And with fans behind him as well, Jeffery has plenty of support as he looks to put this loss behind him.

