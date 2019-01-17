Alshon Jeffery Visits 2nd-Grader Who Sent Him Letter After Eagles' Playoff Loss

Alshon Jeffery Visits 2nd-Grader Who Sent Him Letter After Eagles' Playoff LossJanuary 17, 2019
After Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery had a crucial drop that turned into an interception in the closing minutes of a 20-14 divisional-round loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend, he received encouragement from people of all ages—including some school children.
Earlier this week, a second-grader's letter to Jeffery went viral:
Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 https://t.co/N3bx7xLlQl
On Thursday, he showed his appreciation to his young supporters, per 6ABC's Jamie Apody and Mark Meany:
MUST WATCH: Alshon Jeffery @TheWorldof_AJ surprises the 2nd graders from West Chester who wrote him letters of encouragement after the @Eagles loss to the Saints. Such a special moment - we told them we were trying to FaceTime him 😂 #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles @6abc https://t.co/WYgpPKb6VZ
Only #ActionNews is there as #Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery pays surprise visit to second grade class in West Chester that wrote him touching letters after Sundays playoff loss. Tonight at 6 on @6ABC! @TheWorldof_AJ @JamieApody Here's a preview: https://t.co/KS3ZuCz6OF
It's yet another example of how sports can lead to incredible moments.
Jeffery was willing to take full responsibility for the loss, but his teammates and coaches were quick to have his back, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus. And with fans behind him as well, Jeffery has plenty of support as he looks to put this loss behind him.
