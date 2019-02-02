Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

1 of 8

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

After a 17-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Tony Gonzalez was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The 1997 first-round pick out of Cal is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history.

Gonzalez was named to the Pro Bowl an amazing 14 times during his career, and he was selected to the All-Pro First Team on six occasions.

After spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Chiefs, Gonzalez had five productive seasons with the Falcons.

He was still among the best tight ends in football in his final season at the age of 37 in 2013 when he finished with 83 receptions for 859 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gonzalez topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season four times during his career, and he caught double-digit touchdowns on three occasions.

With 1,325 receptions for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns, Gonzalez is one of the most prolific pass-catchers in NFL history regardless of position.

He ranks second on the all-time receptions list behind Jerry Rice, sixth in receiving yardage and eighth in receiving touchdowns.

No tight end in NFL history has more catches or receiving yardage than Gonzalez, and only Antonio Gates has more receiving touchdowns with 116.

Gonzalez was a slam-dunk choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is fitting given the former basketball player's touchdown celebration.