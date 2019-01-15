Bob Costas Officially Parts Ways with NBC; Joined Network in 1979

Gail Burton/Associated Press

After four decades with the network, Bob Costas' time at NBC has come to an end.

"It's all settled quietly and happily for all concerned," Costas said, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

This comes after Marchand reported back in August that the two sides were moving on. Costas had three years remaining on his multi-million deal that ran through 2021, but a settlement has been reached. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

He had been with NBC since 1979.

Costas will continue to do work with MLB Network. He is expected to have a role in the Baseball Hall of Fame inductee announcement coverage. He is not ruling out further opportunities.

"I have some possibilities, but I have to decide what I want to do," Costas told Marchand. "If I do anything else, it will be a hybrid of my HBO show and Later."

As Marchand notes, the breakup comes after Costas was left off NBC's Super Bowl LII team last year. Per the New York Post's Justin Terranova, it was supposed to be the 66-year-old's final Super Bowl for the network. However, he did not host the pregame show after making critical comments regarding football, saying "the reality is that this game destroys people’s brains."

Costas has been part of the coverage team for many of sports' biggest events, including the Olympics, the Super Bowl, the World Series and the NBA Finals. He was the recipient of the 2018 Ford C. Frick Award, which is given by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for excellence in broadcasting.