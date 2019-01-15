Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Move Ripped as 'Bulls--t' by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer.

Ronaldo made a surprise switch to the Italian champions following an excellent run in the Spanish capital, helping Los Blancos to three UEFA Champions League wins in a row and four in the space of five years.

The switch to the Bianconeri intrigued plenty, although speaking to Voetbal Nieuws (h/t ESPN FC), Ibrahimovic, who is a former Juventus player, said he doesn't see the logic behind the transfer:

Juventus have been the dominant force in Serie A for many years, with their Serie A title win in the 2017-18 campaign their seventh in succession. During that time, they've hoovered up Italian football's best talent, signing the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain from rivals.

The summer was the first time they've been able to attract a genuine superstar, though, and the arrival of Ronaldo has undoubtedly helped the Bianconeri take an even tighter stranglehold on the Italian game.

After a slow start by his own high standards, the Portuguese has settled into life in Serie A, netting 14 times in the division to put him in the lead in the race for the Golden Boot. WhoScored.com rate the former Madrid and Manchester United man as the best player in Italy this season:

Although the purchase of Ronaldo has made Juventus heavy favourites for yet another title—they are nine points clear of Napoli after 19 games—you sense the motivation behind signing Ronaldo wasn't to do with extending their domestic dominance.

In recent years, Ronaldo has been the most reliable performer in the Champions League, with his goals essential during Real's remarkable dominance in the competition. With 121 goals in Europe's elite club competition, the 33-year-old has so often been a decisive presence.

The Bianconeri saw that firsthand last season, when Ronaldo scored twice in the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League, with his second a remarkable overhead kick. He appears desperate to win the title with his new team too:

As relayed by Italian football journalist Adam Digby during the summer, the business done by Juventus pointed towards the club fulfilling short-term ambitions over long-term ones:

Ibrahimovic may not see the point in this move, but for a Juventus team that has fallen short in two Champions League finals in the last four seasons, getting Ronaldo may push them to a third European Cup.

As of yet, Ronaldo hasn't excelled in the tournament for Juve, with one goal netted in his five outings. Nevertheless, throughout his career, the forward has always shone in the big moments, and you sense there will be plenty to come in the iconic black and white.