Bob Kuechenberg Dies at 71; Former OL During Dolphins' Perfect Season in 1972

Bob Kuechenberg Dies at 71; Former OL During Dolphins' Perfect Season in 1972January 13, 2019
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, died Saturday.
He was 71.
