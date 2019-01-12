Terrell Owens to Jerry Jones After Cowboys' Loss: Jason Garrett Isn't the Answer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett speaks following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis won 23-0. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys' season ended with a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens called for a coaching change via Twitter:

Jason Garrett has been the Cowboys head coach for eight full seasons after he began as an interim coach in 2010. He's been with the organization since 2007, coaching Owens as the offensive coordinator in 2007-08.

While Garrett has fared well in the regular season (77-59), his lack of playoff success is a legitimate argument against him. After the divisional-round loss, the coach is just 2-3 in his postseason career.

The Cowboys haven't reached the NFC Championship Game since they won the Super Bowl in the 1995 season, and the last road playoff win came three years earlier.

However, it doesn't seem like owner Jerry Jones will consider Owens' words when he makes a decision about Garrett's future. The 52-year-old coach is under contract through the 2019 season but is likely to sign a new extension this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.    

